Another View: Alabama's municipal runoffs set for Tuesday

Alabama's
municipal
runoffs set
for Tuesday
The one thing that would benefit the dozen candidates in next Tuesday’s municipal runoff elections most of all is a strong voter turnout.
Unfortunately, history isn’t on their sides.
It’s likely to be worse on Tuesday, and that can have serious implications for the futures of all our cities. Why?
Because elected officials who serve on city councils, county commissions, school boards and other municipal offices wield considerable influence over communities.
And decisions made by local governments have a far greater effect on the day-to-day lives of residents than those made by the state or federal governments.
That’s why it’s critical that Alabama voters where races are still undecided return to the polls Tuesday.
There is a silver lining to low voter turnouts: And that can have serious implications for segments of the populace that need government assistance the most — the poor, needy and uneducated.
“The real tragedy is that the people who need government the most are the ones abdicating their opportunity to vote,” said Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser.
”Those who don’t vote have to fear politicians with poor character, those who’ll cut corners with the people who have no impact on them,” he said.
Low numbers make your vote even more important.
So Tuesday’s runoff elections are the final chance for Alabama citizens to have an impact and influence on what happens in their towns for the next four years. Their votes will establish the leadership that will be charged with building a better tomorrow.
All they have to do is vote.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The (Florence) TimesDaily
