Another View: Alabama's municipal runoffs set for Tuesday

Alabama's

municipal

runoffs set

for Tuesday

The one thing that would benefit the dozen candidates in next Tuesday’s municipal runoff elections most of all is a strong voter turnout.

Unfortunately, history isn’t on their sides.

It’s likely to be worse on Tuesday, and that can have serious implications for the futures of all our cities. Why?

Because elected officials who serve on city councils, county commissions, school boards and other municipal offices wield considerable influence over communities.

And decisions made by local governments have a far greater effect on the day-to-day lives of residents than those made by the state or federal governments.

That’s why it’s critical that Alabama voters where races are still undecided return to the polls Tuesday.

There is a silver lining to low voter turnouts: And that can have serious implications for segments of the populace that need government assistance the most — the poor, needy and uneducated.