Another View: Amendments dot state ballot

The Alabama Constitution is the world’s longest currently in use.

It is 12 times longer than the average state constitution and 44 times longer than the U.S. Constitution. With well over 900 amendments and counting, it’s also the nation’s most amended constitution.

Here we go again

On Nov. 3, Alabama voters will be asked to amend it yet again.

Statewide Amendments 1, 5 and 6, and local Amendment 1 (Limestone County)

Voters statewide will decide the fates of six proposed constitutional amendments, and Limestone County voters will also vote up or down on one local amendment. Three of the statewide amendments and the Limestone County amendment serve no good purpose.

They reiterate what is already the law and merely add to the state’s ridiculously long and cumbersome governing document.

Statewide Amendment 1 provides “that only a citizen of the United States has the right to vote.” This is already the law and is in little danger of changing, at least in Alabama, no matter what happens in other states.