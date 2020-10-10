Another View: An important lesson from Bush Sr.

A sense of grace

So, as another November approaches, it bears quoting again, for its decency and its civility and its uncommon sense of grace.

To be sure, George H.W. Bush had his imperfections and his failures.

But Bush did seem genuinely wedded to an idea that was bigger than him: The idea of America. And of its citizens being able to disagree vehemently over some things, yet still being capable of uniting for a greater cause.

And being willing as well to respect the outcome of an election.

Bush and Clinton grew close.

“His friendship has been one of the great gifts of my life,” Bill Clinton wrote in his Washington Post column.

“From Indonesia to Houston, from the Katrina-ravaged Gulf Coast to Kennebunkport, Maine — where just a few months ago we shared our last visit, as he was surrounded by his family but clearly missing Barbara — I cherished every opportunity I had to learn and laugh with him. I just loved him.”

Still a winner

That may be why, even in the midst of his loss, Bush’s approval rating was 56% when he left office.