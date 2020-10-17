Another View: Facebook's new policies must reduce misinformation

Facebook's

new policies

must reduce

misinformation

Facebook last week unveiled an expansion of its previously announced policies to fight confusion, misinformation and general malfeasance as election results roll in next month.

These steps include a much-discussed suspension of all social issue, electoral and political ads after polls close on Nov. 3, in addition to the already existing ban on new political ads in the previous week.

The change is more distraction than solution; political ads were only the problem insofar as they were a loophole through which false claims could slip. Those false claims are the real menace — which is why Facebook’s other efforts are more important, and why on their own they’re unlikely to be enough.

The debate over political ads started as a fight about fact-checking.

Facebook already planned to append “informational” labels to premature declarations of victory, and to continue applying labels to content concerning the legitimacy of the election.