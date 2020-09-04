Another View: Georgia officials should set better example

In Rome, Georgia, recently, the City Commission voted 8-1 to institute a mask mandate to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Rome News-Tribune reported the emergency order “requires face coverings to be worn in public places across the city when people cannot socially distance themselves from others.”
Study after study
“At some point we have to do what is best for our community,” Rome City Commissioner Bonnie Askew was quoted in the newspaper as saying.
Study after study has shown that face coverings can help slow the transmission of COVID-19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that you “cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others” due to the virus’ ability to be spread through aerosols.
“Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” according to the CDC.
Meanwhile in Whitfield County during a work session on Monday night, the board of commissioners showed it has no interest in requiring residents to wear a mask while in public or when social distancing isn’t possible.
Moreover, several commissioners have no interest in wearing masks at all -- even in a county building that has a sign on the door requiring them.
During the meeting at the Edwards Park gym, four of the five commissioners said they are against making people wear masks in public. The lone mask mandate proponent, Chairman Lynn Laughter, implored commissioners and the crowd in attendance to wear face coverings remarking, “It doesn’t just protect you, it protects others.”
Dr. Zachary Taylor, health director of the North Georgia Health District, spoke at the work session about the importance of wearing face coverings and cited studies backing the recommendation.
A poor example
Gov. Brian Kemp, who has for months fought local mask mandates, earlier this month issued an executive order letting local governments enact mask requirements with certain restrictions and exemptions. Many cities and counties have since passed mask mandates.
However, commissioners Harold Brooker, Roger Crossen, Greg Jones and Barry Robbins do not support a mask mandate for Whitfield County. Laughter said since the majority of commissioners do not support a mask requirement, she will no longer pursue the issue.
Crossen, Jones and Robbins did not wear masks during the meeting. Brooker attended the meeting by phone. In July, commissioners passed a resolution requiring masks be worn in county facilities, and in county vehicles occupied by more than one person.
Commissioners also recommended that residents wear masks in all public places. Jones voted against the resolution; Laughter typically votes only to break ties.
COVID-19 has hit Whitfield County especially hard compared to other counties in Georgia. As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had reported 3,859 cumulative COVID-19 cases with 47 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health. Whitfield County has the 13th most cumulative cases out of 159 counties in Georgia.
In their refusal to wear masks at a public meeting in a county building, Crossen, Jones and Robbins have set a poor example for Whitfield County residents.
These commissioners
These commissioners should encourage residents to wear masks in public.
These commissioners should be leading by example. These commissioners should help in every way they can to turn the tide against this horrible pandemic.
These commissioners should ensure their safety, and the safety of others.
Instead, they are sending the wrong message.
This article was published as an editorial by The (Ga.) Daily Citizen-News.
Be the first to know
