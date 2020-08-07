Another View: Kanye West’s bid for the presidency is a go or no-go?

Kanye West’s
bid for the
presidency is
go or no-go?
Kanye West is running for president of the United States. Or maybe not.
It is impossible to know what the erratic pop star and fashion/media mogul is really up to. He has held a campaign event in South Carolina, and has submitted a petition to appear on the ballot in Arkansas. He’s hired professional petitioners and is also working to get on the ballot in potential swing states such as Wisconsin, Ohio and West Virginia.
But all is not going well for his effort.
“West’s nascent third-party presidential campaign has hit a variety of roadblocks in recent weeks after he declared his candidacy on Twitter and successfully paid a $35,000 filing fee to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma. Although the rapper’s presidential campaign filed the requisite number of signatures to appear on the ballot in Illinois, Missouri and New Jersey, there’s a strong possibility that he may not appear on the ballot in any of those states,” reported New York Magazine’s Ben Jacobs on Monday.
By later in the day, West had given up on New Jersey.
If West wants to appear on the Alabama ballot in November, time is running out.
“For independent presidential candidate ballot access in the 2020 General Election, the petition must be filed no later than Aug. 13,” according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website.
It is difficult to know how seriously to take West’s candidacy. In any other year, it would be nothing more than a sideshow. A man with literally no experience in government, running for the highest office in the land, whose main skill is turning himself into a brand name, who could take that seriously?
But that’s exactly what happened four years ago, so now all bets are off.
More disturbing is the fact West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, last month went online and asked for empathy for her husband, saying he is bipolar, which adds a new wrinkle to his presidential ambitions.
Kanye West had been an ally, of sorts, of President Donald Trump, but he announced last month he had broken with the president. Still, if West were to appear on the ballot in swing states like Ohio and Wisconsin, there’s no telling what impact he could have. The conventional wisdom is he would help Trump by splitting the anti-Trump vote.
Certainly some Republicans think that. New York Magazine also reported Monday that at least two people active in West’s campaign are active in Republican politics in Vermont and Arkansas.
It’s not always “throwing your vote away” to vote for a third-party or independent candidate, especially at the presidential level in a state that leans solidly for one major party or the other. But it’s difficult to see a vote for West as anything other than throwing a vote away.
We have sadly become accustomed to politics as a sideshow, but that is not something we should continue to encourage.
The (Florence) TimesDaily
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!