Another View: Mississippi voters to decide new state flag

Mississippi

voters to

decide new

state flag

Three statewide referendums will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, and leading up to the election, we are breaking down each referendum. This week we’re focusing on the proposed state flag.

The commission selected by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Gov. Tate Reeves chose the design from more than 3,000 submissions.

Mississippians have a say as to whether or not the “In God We Trust” flag will become the new state flag. Ballot measure 3 will display a picture of the proposed design and ask voters to either indicate support of adopting the design as the new flag by voting “yes,” or opposition to the design by voting “no.”

If a majority of voters approve the design, the Legislature will then vote whether to formally adopt the design as the new flag. If a majority of voters reject the proposal, the commission will reconvene to work on a new design to appear before voters sometime next year.