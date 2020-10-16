Another View: Mississippi voters to decide new state flag

Mississippi
voters to
decide new
state flag
Three statewide referendums will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, and leading up to the election, we are breaking down each referendum. This week we’re focusing on the proposed state flag.
The commission selected by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Gov. Tate Reeves chose the design from more than 3,000 submissions.
Mississippians have a say as to whether or not the “In God We Trust” flag will become the new state flag. Ballot measure 3 will display a picture of the proposed design and ask voters to either indicate support of adopting the design as the new flag by voting “yes,” or opposition to the design by voting “no.”
If a majority of voters approve the design, the Legislature will then vote whether to formally adopt the design as the new flag. If a majority of voters reject the proposal, the commission will reconvene to work on a new design to appear before voters sometime next year.
This referendum will appear at the bottom of the ballot, so, regardless of whether you choose to vote for the flag or not, it is important that you look over the entire ballot so you do not miss this item.
Scott Waller of the Mississippi Economic Council told the Daily Journal, “The whole purpose is to make sure that people understand that they have an opportunity to be part of history. When you think back at this, history was made when the state Legislature retired the old flag. We have a second opportunity to make history by voting this in as the new flag.”
The Mississippi Economic Council is currently running a campaign through social media ads, yard signs, etc. to encourage voters to adopt the new design, and in our region, leading up to the election, you can see the flag outside of the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
The (Miss.) Daily Journal
