Another View: Presidential debate does more harm than good

There were almost too many lowlights to count, most courtesy of Donald Trump.

It was as if Trump were given one last chance to show that he had grown into the job of the presidency, that the gravity of his duties and acceptance of the need to represent all Americans would humble him.

He clearly has not. No doubt his supporters may have loved his bully mode, but if there is such a thing as “Trump fatigue” — and if there wasn’t before Tuesday, there is now — it’s hard to imagine his debate performance will gain him any votes.

If anything, Trump validated the prevailing concerns about him. He refused to answer a direct question about whether he would condemn white supremacists. Instead, he riffed about the greater problem with radicals on the left and — most disturbingly of all — suggested the white supremacist Proud Boys should “stand back” and “stand by.”

Stand by?

Even worse than failing to denounce this hate group, Trump just gave them a rallying cry.

Get nervous, Americans.