Another View: Should the court have term limits?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg understood, more than anyone else, the enormous consequences of her death.

“My most fervent wish,” she said, in a statement dictated to her granddaughter before she died, in her Washington, D.C., home, “is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Straight to politics

How did the fate of such major, life-changing rights and rules come to rest on the health of a single person? And why have recent appointments of Supreme Court justices so frequently set off an intensely partisan, nasty, and destructive national fight?

Part of the answer lies in the lifetime tenure of the nine Supreme Court justices.

When justices serve so long, the stakes of each appointment are too high. And when justices can time their retirements, the politicization of the court grows too acute; see all the calls for an aging Ginsburg to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency to guarantee the appointment of a left-leaning replacement.

One sensible way to lower the temperature on appointments, and preserve the legitimacy of the court, is to establish term limits for justices.