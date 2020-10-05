Another View: The peaceful transfer of power still a trademark

The peaceful

transfer of

power still

a trademark

Agree or disagree with the president — whether it is this president, a past president, or one in the future, we should all feel more secure by the ideals of the American presidency.

If you don’t think so, look at the rest of the world — the violence or overwhelming intimidation in bringing or keeping a leader in power.

As much as our government riles us and irritates us, Americans have been blessed with a government that regularly experiences a peaceful transfer of power from president to president.

Even when it is a president of one party replacing a president from another party, there are no bloody coups, or hunkering down in the White House.

The president whose term has come to a close peacefully leaves the White House, while the incoming president, who may have been the sitting president’s opponent, assumes power.

This tradition should not be be threatened. Nor should the public indulge any threats to the peaceful transfer of power.

From its earliest days, our nation has been blessed.