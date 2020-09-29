Another View: Voters still have time to register and vote

Voters still

have time

to register

and vote

Seemingly every day of the year is reserved to commemorate something: an event, a group, an item, etc.

For example, a recent day was declared National Great American Pot Pie Day and Redhead Appreciation Day. So be sure to show your redheaded friends that you care by baking them a pot pie.

While many of these days are rather insignificant in the grand scheme -- April 10 is National Hug Your Dog Day -- a number are exceedingly important. One such day happened last week.

Americans across the country celebrated National Voter Registration Day as they encouraged their fellow residents to sign up to perform their civic duty.

For those who wish to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election but have not registered, the clock is ticking. Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in November.

While that’s the deadline for registering online or in-person, all mailed requests must be postmarked by Oct. 5 as well.