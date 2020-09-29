Another View: Where is Biden on court replacement?

"The voters of this country should be heard,” Joe Biden said recently as he exhorted Senate Republicans to block a vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

That might be clever messaging—who doesn’t want voters to be heard?

Unlike Trump

But there’s one problem: Unlike Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans, Mr. Biden has given so few details about his Supreme Court vision that voters are left guessing at what a vote for him means for the judiciary.

Start with appointments. Mr. Biden has resisted naming individuals he’d consider for the Supreme Court, saying it would subject them to undue criticism.

Fair enough—Mr. Trump’s practice of making his short-list public is not required of other candidates. But the absence of specifics raises a fair suspicion that he doesn’t want voters to know that his nominees would be well left of center.

Mr. Biden’s chief stated requirement for a Supreme Court appointee is based on race and gender, not judicial philosophy or qualifications. His website says he would appoint the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court.