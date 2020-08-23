Business Council of Alabama to host summit

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) is hosting Engage Alabama, a free virtual business conference being held August 26-27. Engage Alabama will be host to more than 50 speakers and over 12 sessions.
The two-day event will feature more than 50 speakers and 12 sessions, to connect businesses throughout the state with elected officials, industry leaders and experts on topics including marketing, diversity and inclusion, small business resources and more.
Registration for this virtual summit is free, and the first 750 to register and attend a session will receive a free t-shirt.
Attendees will be able to explore virtual networking opportunities, check out the sponsors and visit the virtual expo booths. The more sessions attended and areas of the platform visited, the higher the attendee will be ranked on the conference leaderboard.
The top 5 attendees will each receive a $100 Regions Visa Gift Card, and the top-ranked attendee will receive a two-night stay at The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear.
For more information and to register, visit engagealabamabusiness.com.
