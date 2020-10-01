Cal Thomas: Debate No. 1: Advantage none

In a way, by not losing, Biden lived to fight another day, assuming he engages in the two remaining debates.

Trump's advantages included his correct claim to have the power to name federal judges, including to the Supreme Court, "because I won" the election. That is what President Obama said to Republicans. Both are right.

One of Biden's tactics was to look into the camera and address "the American people." Trump mostly looked at Biden, or at moderator Chris Wallace, who at times appeared like a frustrated referee in one of those wrestling matches when opponents refuse to stop punching each other.

Still left wondering

Lost in it all was a clearer distinction between the policies of the two men. Seeking to defend himself against Trump's claim that Sen. Bernie Sanders and the "far-left" wing of the party is in control, Biden claimed he is the Democratic Party.

In light of his rush to embrace the left's agenda, that seems to lack credibility.