Cal Thomas: High Court needs a win for the ages

Senators who do not like President Trump's personality, but agree with many of his policies, should swallow their pride and vote to change the Supreme Court back to the role the Founders intended for it.

In Federalist Paper 81, Alexander Hamilton expressed a high view of the Supreme Court as a separate body that would rarely cause harm to the intent of Congress: "...the supposed danger of judiciary encroachments on the legislative authority...is in reality a phantom. Particular misconstructions and contraventions of the will of the legislature may now and then happen; but they can never be so extensive as to amount to an inconvenience, or in any sensible degree to affect the order of the political system."

The conservative Heritage Foundation issued a helpful statement last year:

"Americans' contemporary understanding of judicial power is inconsistent with the argument put forward by Hamilton and Madison in The Federalist. Although The Federalist affirms the power of judicial review -- and hence the role of the judiciary as a check on the other branches -- it does not present this as the first or most important function of the courts.