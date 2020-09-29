Cal Thomas: Insight from the governor of Alaska

"I really don't know the answer to that. Part of what benefited us is that we are isolated. We have Canada as our only land neighbor. We don't have a lot of through traffic. ... You have to make a special effort to get here.

"We have the highest percent of Native Americans -- 15 percent of our population. And many died (in the 1918 Spanish flu) pandemic. We didn't want to repeat that."

About the campaign?

"I obviously support the president because of what he does ... bringing back jobs to the United States. I think the president was very astute in that he recognized early on that we were ceding our sovereignty to foreign actors, such as China.

"An example is when this virus broke out, we had to look to China for some of our personal protective equipment, potential testing and so forth. That puts you at a disadvantage. He saw this early on."

What about the looting and rioting in some cities?

"I don't think you're going to see that tolerated the next four years if Trump is in office. People want security.

"They want economic security and they want security with regard to our foreign policy. We haven't entered into a war with this president. He's finished wars.