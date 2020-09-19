Column: Alabama's room where it happens

In 2020, the census may strip a congressional seat from Alabama (seats are allocated based on a state’s total population as determined in the census).

That’s because, in addition to growing at a slower rate than other states, Alabama finds itself dead last in the country in responding to the census as of mid-September. This should not be tenable to Alabamians.

If more people don’t respond to the census, states like California will get both our congressional seats and the federal funding (your own tax dollars) that we otherwise would receive had more of us answered a simple form.

This means that, on top of the normal changing of district lines to account for population shifts, Alabama’s congressional delegation will be influencing hard to not end up in the district with two incumbent Members of Congress vying for one seat in the House (although that election will certainly be one of the more interesting ones of Alabama history).

Special session needed

As for the state legislature, the census will also require those districts to be redrawn to account for an increasingly urban and suburban population (although there will remain 105 House and 35 State Senate districts).