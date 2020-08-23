Gibson-Pitts, Fuller vie for Mayor's chair

The Mayor’s chair is up for grabs in Opelika’s Aug. 25 city elections.

The race has been amicable, with challenger Tiffany Gibson-Pitts and incumbent Gary Fuller each sticking to what their own ideas for the city, rather than assailing each other.

Gibson-Pitts has used social media outlets, such as Facebook, to meet citizens, while Fuller has stuck with the retail politics he’s used over his four terms in the big chair.

Both also received warm welcomes from voters at the Aug. 12 Opelika Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum at Opelika High School.

“I would like for citizens in the four other wards to know that I'm a progressive and consistent leader who actively listens and has a heart for helping people,” Gibson-Pitts, who is giving up her Ward 2 council to run against Fuller. “My goal is to take Opelika from good to great and that can be best done when we work together as one community.”

Fuller’s volunteers have been putting out yard signs and mailers, and he has been running ads on local radio stations.

"We have given away hundreds of hand fans and just started giving away reelect face masks. I believe we’ve put out almost 800 yard signs and have ordered more," Fuller stated in an email. "We also had to order more fans — gosh, those are very popular."

Fuller has also been talking to voters over the phone and through emails, and he had some Facebook events planned.

Challenger

“As a native Opelikan who has traveled abroad, I feel that my travel, education, and life experiences have equipped me to be an effective leader who values community involvement, actively listens and seeks to understand the perspectives of all people … regardless of age, gender, race, or socio-economic background,” Gibson-Pitts declared when she launched her mayoral campaign.