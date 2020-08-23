Gibson-Pitts, Fuller vie for Mayor's chair

The Mayor’s chair is up for grabs in Opelika’s Aug. 25 city elections.
The race has been amicable, with challenger Tiffany Gibson-Pitts and incumbent Gary Fuller each sticking to what their own ideas for the city, rather than assailing each other.
Gibson-Pitts has used social media outlets, such as Facebook, to meet citizens, while Fuller has stuck with the retail politics he’s used over his four terms in the big chair.
Both also received warm welcomes from voters at the Aug. 12 Opelika Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum at Opelika High School.
“I would like for citizens in the four other wards to know that I'm a progressive and consistent leader who actively listens and has a heart for helping people,” Gibson-Pitts, who is giving up her Ward 2 council to run against Fuller. “My goal is to take Opelika from good to great and that can be best done when we work together as one community.”
Fuller’s volunteers have been putting out yard signs and mailers, and he has been running ads on local radio stations.
"We have given away hundreds of hand fans and just started giving away reelect face masks. I believe we’ve put out almost 800 yard signs and have ordered more," Fuller stated in an email. "We also had to order more fans — gosh, those are very popular."
Fuller has also been talking to voters over the phone and through emails, and he had some Facebook events planned.
Challenger
“As a native Opelikan who has traveled abroad, I feel that my travel, education, and life experiences have equipped me to be an effective leader who values community involvement, actively listens and seeks to understand the perspectives of all people … regardless of age, gender, race, or socio-economic background,” Gibson-Pitts declared when she launched her mayoral campaign.
Gibson-Pitts see a need for more affordable housing and better living conditions. She said that the city itself should offer incentives to developers to build affordable homes in the community.
“We have a solid job market,” Gibson-Pitts told the newspaper. “However, many individuals are still unable to purchase a home due to high costs.”
Gibson-Pitts told voters at the Chamber forum that she wants to help aspiring entrepreneurs with a “one-stop shop” business incubator to foster more minority-owned businesses in the city.
She has also touted partnerships with Opelika City Schools, Chamber of Commerce and Southern Union State Community College that could bring more opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
Wider popular engagement seems to be the big goal of Gibson-Pitts’ campaign. She participated in the Black Lives Matter and Juneteenth gatherings on the city's Courthouse Square and urged people to get involved with local government.
Gibson-Pitts also wants to improve community services and hire more minorities into city departments, in order to make city government look more like the city’s population.
“It is my desire to create a city-wide youth advisory council, young professional council, as well as, one for our seniors,” she told the Opelika-Auburn News. “All groups will be reflective of our city and will assist with the planning of activities and enhancing the overall experience of living in Opelika.”
The incumbent
“The past few months have been challenging for us as community and country; but, I am proud to have witnessed our community stand together to fight to save our watershed, to overcome a pandemic and to walk peacefully in protest against inequality and injustice,” Fuller stated in the press release announcing his reelection campaign.
The four-term incumbent recounted the highlights of his tenure for the Chamber audience – Opelika Sportsplex, 4,000 new jobs for the city, the recent quarry and the groundbreaking for the new city library. He said economic development is essential.
“Recruiting (new jobs) never ends,” Fuller said. “We must constantly be seeking new opportunities.”
Fuller told the Opelika-Auburn News that he wants the city to beef up the city’s parks and recreation offerings, add a fifth fire station to improve the city’s qualifications for lower homeowners’ insurance rates; and build a new, bigger library with more parking - the new, $12 million library project just broke ground.
Steadily increasing traffic in town, thanks in part to the construction of more than 2,000 new, single-family homes in the city over the last decade, is on Fuller’s mind, too.
“We really need a new east-west connector to help take some of that traffic off Second Street and First Street,” Fuller added.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Fuller stated in his press release. “I loved my years in the radio business, but the satisfaction of seeing a person get a great job and what that means for their family makes our hard work worthwhile. I’m proud to be part of such an amazing team here in Opelika.”
