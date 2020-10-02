Guest column: Nobody won that mess called a debate

Truthfully if President Trump had let his opponent speak more it may well have gone in Trump’s favor and allowed for the gaffe-prone Biden to leave questions on the table about his mental faculties.

Conversely, where Donald Trump may have won was in keeping his opponent off of his game.

I was taught as a young Army Officer that it is better to go in hard at first and lighten up later. It never works as well to take the soft approach first and then try to harden up afterward.

Trump now has the Biden camp scared to death of which Trump will show up at the next debate. Biden has to prepare for two Trumps and then face the fact that Trump can flip that switch mid-sentence having already established that he is not opposed to harsh discourse.

Future moderators are already rethinking how to do their jobs. But Biden cannot now back out of any future debate or he will be seen as a fearful old man who can’t handle stress. In other words, that harsh approach was actually Trump’s winning point because it boxes Biden in and fully occupies the space in Biden’s head.

So, in the final assessment, we have points to Biden for not being senile and points to Trump for command presence.

What did we learn?