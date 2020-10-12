Guest column: The VP debate that never was

If the debate featured questions about military service, Johnson would have been embarrassed.

While he wore his silver star lapel pin, the story behind his valor had less to do with action in combat and more to do with political influence. If competent journalist had probed the record and incident further they would have discovered that contrary to Johnson’s recitation of his heroism, he had in fact been on the ground in a malfunctioning B-26, when other planes in the same squadron were attacked by the Japanese.

While Johnson was supposed to be an observer on a bombing run over Lae, his plane developed engine trouble and had to return to base. Somehow Johnson created a myth that he engaged the enemy and took actions of such magnitude that he was award the silver star.

It would have been uncomfortable for sure if the Swift Board Veterans for Truth had their sights on Johnson.

Lodge on the other hand had the distinction of being the first sitting senator since the Civil War to resign from the Senate and serve on active duty. And Lodge’s service was not in the rear echelon, but he was engaged in combat and even captured a German patrol. He went on the assist General Deavers in France and was a liaison officer to the Free French commanding general.