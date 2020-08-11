Letter -- The Senate candidate who thinks for himself is Doug Jones

Before the voters of Alabama get too enthusiastic about supporting Tommy Tuberville for Senate, they should notice that it is the other candidate, Doug Jones, who thinks for himself.
Doug Jones has a long history of principled thought and action. We remember how courageous and persistent he was at pursuing justice in the case of the killing of the girls in the Birmingham church bombing.
On matters of policy and judgment, his balanced deliberation has sometimes even made his fellow Democrats nervous. No one of either party could railroad him during the Senate’s impeachment hearings.
He gathered evidence on both sides of the issue until he found the explanation that made the most sense, and he voted accordingly. He thought for himself. He describes himself as a centrist, and in fact that’s exactly what he is. He backs legislation that he thinks is right, regardless of partisan affiliation.
Let’s cool down the heated rhetoric and re-elect Doug Jones in November.
Thomas Manig
Auburn
