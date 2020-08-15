Letter -- We need a true senator, not another rubber stamp

We need a true senator,
not another rubber stamp
In a recent column published by the Opelika-Auburn News, Steve Flowers describes former Auburn Coach Tommy Tubberville's campaign for the US Senate as, basically, limited to his promise to consistently support Donald Trump, "just like a parrot," to quote Flowers.
He has "never gotten distracted by issues, questions, or debates.''
With this limited information, how do we learn about his qualifications; or does he have any?
I happily watched Coach Tubberville on the sidelines as he led Auburn football teams to win after win. But what does that have to do with guiding our government during these times of many challenges?
Incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, whom he's running against, and Coach Tubberville are currently at a tie to be Alabama's US Senator. Jones, a successful attorney and prosecutor, has emphasized his commitment to rise above the partisanship and dysfunction in Washington and to bring folks together.
He has worked to end violence, to protect Social Security, to promote economic justice, correct the sad inequities in health care, and a number of other issues that benefit Alabama and its citizens. National media have designated him a "purple," based on his willingness to work across party lines.
Extremist billionaires are spending millions on false advertising against Sen. Jones to promote their own interests.
Sen. Jones' background on issues and procedures and his commitment to his constituents make him the obvious choice to represent Alabama in Washington. We don't need a rubber stamp. Let's all get behind Sen. Jones and his call for One Alabama.
Ruth A. Gynther
Auburn
