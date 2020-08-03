Letter: The world has a shortage of 'critical thinkers'

Though I usually find Cal Thomas’s to be a reasonable voice, his July 31 piece gave me pause.
I refer specifically to this statement: “. . . [P]arents should be more selective in where they allow . . . their children to attend colleges and universities and choose one where their values are strengthened. . . .”
As a retired university instructor, I find this notion disturbing.
“University” means the universe in small, offering students a glimpse of its wonders and, above all, different ways of thinking. Some of those ways are, of course, invalid (if not immoral), but a child should decide that for himself, not because his parents’ “values” prompt him to.
A child attends such an institution not to have values confirmed, but to have them challenged. Too many times have I encountered students who believed something because their parents did. If a child is to adopt a position, he must know why he does so.
Our nation is divided at least partly because we’ve adopted a mob mentality – liberals and conservatives holding and defending positions simply because their friends and relatives do. Put another way, we suffer from a shortage of critical thinkers.
I’m sure Mr. Thomas would agree with that, so why does he appear to fear critical examination of all “values,” not just those he opposes? Surely he’d also agree that contemporary American conservatism is far from perfect as well?
By the way, it seems Mr. Thomas here demonstrates one of those imperfections: calling anyone he disagrees with a Communist.
Though I am unfamiliar with the findings of the Acton Institute, I doubt the BLM movement is also unfamiliar with Communist atrocities.
Years ago, I laughed when a friend called Nelson Mandela a Communist.
Jim Elston
Auburn
