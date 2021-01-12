Letter to the editor: This is what I wrote to Mike Rogers after Wednesday's violent protests

Your action on Wednesday to overturn the election results does not represent me or numerous other residents of Alabama. It is time to remove yourself from the rhetoric of the partisan river you have been swimming in over the last four years in a political party that lost the best of itself in this outgoing President’s term. You have followed in lock-step with a man with no moral compass or regard for others, believing that it was for the country’s greater good or that your party could control him. It is time now to think of your country and generations to come. What happened Wednesday is inexcusable and personal responsibility has to be laid out.