Letter: Trump continues to divide and spread fear

Recently, the Opelika-Auburn News published my letter about Donald Trump’s deficiency in the qualities that made Dwight Eisenhower presidential.

There was nothing in Eisenhower’s character that we would not want a child to know. But would you tell children about the behavior Trump bragged about on the "Access Hollywood" tape?

Another letter-writer's reply dodges the contrast between Eisenhower and Trump. The author finds it convenient to criticize Obama, as if that makes Trump look good.

He claims that Obama was incompetent in responding to the Russian takeover of Crimea. However, Trump probably would have let Putin get away with it.

On the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump took Putin’s side against his own American intelligence services.

The writer mentions payments to Iran during Obama’s time. But the cash payment to Iran was actually giving back what Iran had (long ago) paid for American-made weapons that it never received.

Unsurprisingly, the writer gives no details in claiming that Trump is “decent.” Trump is willing to act like he’s a nice guy when there’s a photo opportunity.