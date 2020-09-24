Mark Shields: Debate questions I would ask

If I had the chance (which I will not) to ask Trump and Biden questions in the presidential debate, here are a few I'd like to hear them answer.

To President Trump: Which Democratic president of your adult lifetime do you most admire, and why?

To both men

To both men: Since 2000, just two presidential nominees -- Democrat John Kerry and Republican John McCain -- ever served in the U.S. military in wartime. The military draft was in effect when you were young men; did you ever think about volunteering to serve your country?

Your fellow Americans understand that we as a nation and a people face historic and daunting challenges. We know there is no ouchless, painless magic bullet to make things right in America. Tell us here tonight: What sacrifices are you calling upon your fellow citizens to make for the common good? Remembering the words of President John F. Kennedy, what burdens will you ask us to bear; what price will you ask us to pay?

If you had the assurance that one proposed constitutional amendment would be passed by the two-thirds vote required in both the House and Senate and ratified by three-quarters of the states, which amendment would you endorse?