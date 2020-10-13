Mark Shields: Painfully public, and publicly painful

Arizona Sen. John McCain was the definition of class as he conceded to Sen. Barack Obama on Nov. 4, 2008:

"The American people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly. A little while ago, I had the honor of calling Sen. Barack Obama to congratulate him on being elected the next president of the country that we both love. ... I wish Godspeed to the man who was my former opponent and will be my president."

Eight years earlier, Vice President Al Gore, who had won the national popular vote, accepted the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision declaring George W. Bush the winner:

"Almost a century and a half ago, Sen. Stephen Douglas told Abraham Lincoln who had just defeated him for the presidency, 'Partisan feeling must yield to patriotism. I'm with you, Mr. President, and God bless you.' Well, in that same spirit, I say to President-elect Bush that what remains of partisan rancor must now be put aside, and God bless his stewardship of this country."

Honor our leaders

Let us honor those American leaders who, in their moments of maximum public disappointment, rose above their personal pain, as patriots, to seek to heal the nation's divisions.

Let us pray that we may see their like again -- soon -- when we need it so desperately.

Mark Shields is a syndicated columnist.