Mark Shields: This will be our most personal vote

But on "bringing the country together," Biden was judged to be better than Trump by the lopsided margin of 52% to 28%. And on "being honest and trustworthy," voters again picked Biden over Trump by a decisive 47% to 30% margin.

How, if the vote for president is so personal, did Trump, with a 38% favorable-60% unfavorable personal rating from 2016 voters, the lowest for any major party candidate in the history of polling, win the White House four years ago?

How did he win?

Because he was running that year against Democrat Hillary Clinton, whose 43% favorable-55% unfavorable personal rating was the second-lowest ever recorded by a major party nominee.

If Trump had been running unopposed four years ago, he would have lost. But he was running against Clinton, who just 36% of voters saw as "honest and trustworthy," while 61% said she was not -- almost identical to Trump's bad numbers on "honest and trustworthy," which were 33% positive and 64% negative.

No incumbent president or his party has won reelection to the White House when that president's job rating was below 48% positive.