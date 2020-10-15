Mary Belk: Columbus Day and all of its hype

I hate all the hype about Christopher Columbus discovering America. The thing is, it wasn’t missing.
Columbus was the one who was lost. He thought he was in the Indies, somewhere between Japan and India. That’s why he called the natives Indians.
The New World was anything but empty when Columbus arrived.
Ancient societies had been rising and falling here for centuries. The first Americans crossed a glacial land bridge between Siberia and Alaska more than 12,000 years ago. By 1492, the Western Hemisphere may have contained 90 million people.
Meeting the locals
When Chris Columbus and his men stepped ashore, the local people met him on the beach saying, “Ooh Nay thla Nah, he oo way gee,” which translated means, “There goes the neighborhood.”
And at that moment the natives began the thankless, tedious task of civilizing the Europeans. Newcomers from Europe were accustomed to people being burned at the stake or beheaded, but they were appalled at the alien customs of the natives. One practice the Europeans particularly hated was the Native Americans’ habit of taking a daily bath.
Three centuries before the U.S. Constitution was adopted, the Iroquois League had a Congress-like council, exercised the veto, protected freedom of speech and ran a classless society. Most tribes had councils to govern them. Our founding fathers modeled the United States government after the Iroquois League that emphasized equal rights for all individuals.
The hundreds of Native Americans languages, spoken by as many diverse cultures, were as different from one another as Swahili is from French. Some Native Americans were warriors; many abhorred fighting. When Arizona’s Pimas were forced to fight, the warriors were subjected to a 16-day cure for insanity.
A Southwestern Zuni woman could end a marriage at any time by placing her husband’s belongings outside the door to show that he was no longer welcome. But if an Alabama Creek Indian had an extra-marital affair, it would cost her a nose or an ear.
The Arawaks showered Columbus with gifts of cloth, fish, turkeys and persimmon bread. Their generosity was interpreted as a sign that the natives were childlike. And the fact that the natives didn’t accumulate wealth was seen as laziness.
The settlers couldn’t have survived without the Native Americans. Besides foods, such as corn and tomatoes, and medicines made of herbs, roots, bark and leaves, the natives were the first to cultivate cotton, use rubber, toboggans, snowshoes, panchos, hammocks and canoes. They were also advanced in pottery making, beaded jewelry and sculpture.
Tough influence
Twenty years after Columbus colonized Hispaniola diseases reduced the Arawaks from a quarter-million to fewer than 20,000. In a short time, Old World diseases such as smallpox and chickenpox killed millions of New World people. Many tribes had death rates of up to 90 percent.
In less than 500 years, we managed to kill off the buffalo, break every treaty, take all the good land and still portray Native Americans as the savages. But that’s all right. They gave us tobacco.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a features column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!