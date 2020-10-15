Mary Belk: Columbus Day and all of its hype

I hate all the hype about Christopher Columbus discovering America. The thing is, it wasn’t missing.

Columbus was the one who was lost. He thought he was in the Indies, somewhere between Japan and India. That’s why he called the natives Indians.

The New World was anything but empty when Columbus arrived.

Ancient societies had been rising and falling here for centuries. The first Americans crossed a glacial land bridge between Siberia and Alaska more than 12,000 years ago. By 1492, the Western Hemisphere may have contained 90 million people.

Meeting the locals

When Chris Columbus and his men stepped ashore, the local people met him on the beach saying, “Ooh Nay thla Nah, he oo way gee,” which translated means, “There goes the neighborhood.”

And at that moment the natives began the thankless, tedious task of civilizing the Europeans. Newcomers from Europe were accustomed to people being burned at the stake or beheaded, but they were appalled at the alien customs of the natives. One practice the Europeans particularly hated was the Native Americans’ habit of taking a daily bath.