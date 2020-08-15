Mary Belk: I need to stop reading on Facebook

I need to get off Facebook. Give it up and shut it down. At least until the election is over.
These days there are so many posts full of mocking and ridicule.
Avoid snarky
Just the other day a woman who is a friend of a friend replied to a harmless Facebook post. My friend had said she wished there weren’t so much political back and forth, and a few agreeing responses followed.
Then I was blindsided by a long rant that seemed angry and full of angst. The woman said she has the right to all kinds of freedom — in this case, freedom of speech.
I’ve made a solemn promise to myself that I won’t make snarky, derisive comments on Facebook. So I spent most of the day thinking of things I wanted to say to the woman, knowing I’d never do it. It went something like this:
"Dear disgruntled citizen. Yes, here in the USA, we have freedom of most everything. You’re free to make fun of a handicapped person. You can call others mean or degrading names, start and pass on gossip and tell lies. As long as you’re an adult, you can be a bully. Children must be confused. We punish them for bad behavior."
Sometimes a word I’ve never used comes to me. And I look it up to make sure it really means what I think it does. The word that popped into my head the other day was “vitriol.” And, yes, it means exactly what I thought. Harsh insulting language, biting sharpness. Literally, it’s sulfuric acid, which burns through almost anything.
Figuratively, it’s cruel, nasty criticism. The synonyms alone are enough to make me sad — rudeness, cattiness, hostility, vehemence, discourteousness, impoliteness, ungraciousness, gall, bitterness, incivility.
I Googled the antonyms, and those words helped soothe my ruffled spirit. Civility, courtesy, diplomacy and compassion.
Only courtesy
I think about Corrie ten Boom, who as a teenager in Holland was arrested when her family hid persecuted Jews from the Nazis.
In her book, “The Hiding Place,” she tells about watching her sister die in their barracks at Ravensbruk, and how years after her release, she came face to face with one of the prison guards. He recognized her and asked her forgiveness.
With great pain, she forgave.
Maya Anjelou said, “Hate — It has caused a lot of problems in the world, but has not solved a single one.”
And Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate
cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
Paraphrasing Dr. King, I say,
“Vitriol cannot drive out vitriol: only warmth can do that.
"Hostility cannot drive out hostility: only civility can do that.
"Rudeness cannot drive out rudeness: only courtesy can do that.
"Vehemence cannot drive out vehemence: only kindness can do that.
"Gall cannot drive out gall: only tenderness can do that.”
Good question
Rodney King, after he was unjustly and savagely beaten, summed it up simply,
“Can we all just get along?”
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes columns for the Opelika-Auburn News.
