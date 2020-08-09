Mona Charen: Biden needs a safe choice for VP

Political pledges often cause headaches. On election night in 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt told reporters, "Under no circumstances will I be a candidate for or accept another nomination."
He regretted it almost immediately. Later, he would say, "I would be willing to cut off my hand if I could call back that statement."
Making pledges
In 1988, accepting the Republican nomination for the presidency, George H. W. Bush pledged "no new taxes." Bush did wind up agreeing to raise taxes.
It may have been the right governing choice, but because he had pledged in such memorable terms not to do it, he stirred a profound sense of betrayal among Republicans and encouraged cynicism about politicians in general.
On March 15, Joe Biden pledged to choose a woman as his running mate. Now, that pledge is weighing him down. He has delayed the announcement of his choice by a week, suggesting that it is proving more difficult than expected.
It's great to pick a woman for vice president, but less great if you've first pledged to do so.
The pledge telegraphs that you were not looking for the best person, but the best woman. Biden could not know in March that the country would be convulsed by the death of George Floyd at the end of May and that pressure would build among Democrats for the ticket to include an African American.
Absent that pledge, he could be considering Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., or former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.
Any presidential candidate, and particularly one who will be 78 on inauguration day, needs to choose someone ready to step into the job at a moment's notice. That someone needs to have governing experience. She needs to have endured the pitiless spotlight of national politics. She needs to be broadly acceptable to swing voters. And she needs to be someone the president trusts completely.
Others of concern
Among the women who meet the above tests, there are problems.
Sen. Kamala Harris has been exposed to the scrutiny a campaign brings, but she forfeited some trust with Biden by aiming an insulting charge at him, suggesting that he allied with racists on busing decades ago.
Susan Rice has a distinguished record of public service but has never run for anything. She is also, potentially, quite a lightning rod. She misled the country about what had happened in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, and Trump partisans believe she was part of a conspiracy to damage the incoming Trump administration.
The latter accusation against her is mostly rubbish but could cause a needless sideshow in the fall.
Rep. Karen Bass heads the Congressional Black Caucus. People like and respect her, even Republicans. But some troubling statements and associations have surfaced. In 2010, she spoke at the opening of a huge Scientology Center in Los Angeles.
Questioned about this, she tweeted last weekend that she had appeared there because the center was in her district -- which isn't much of an explanation. But that wasn't even true. She tweeted on Aug. 5 that she "regrets the error."
Bass eulogized Oneil Marion Cannon as a "friend and mentor" in 2017 without mentioning that he was a long-time member of the Communist Party USA.
Look, Donald Trump has said equally appalling things about Kim Jong Un. The Republican Party that stands with Trump is hardly in a position to throw stones at Bass.
It does matter
Biden is about to become the Democratic nominee because he was perceived to be safe.
He should choose someone just as safe for VP.
Mona Charen is a syndicated columnist.
