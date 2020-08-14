Our View: Nero’s mantle comes to mind as Congress delays action

Nero’s mantle
comes to mind
as Congress
delays action
On July 31, federal measures to address the coronavirus pandemic’s economic woes lapsed, and Congress has been at an impasse on proposals to renew economic recovery measures such as eviction protection and additional unemployment payments.
Last weekend, President Donald Trump circumvented the stalemated legislative body and signed a raft of executive actions to extend pandemic assistance.
The president’s action is well-intended, and should come as a relief to those who’ve lost their jobs, are faced with losing their homes, or worry about student loan payments they cannot make.
However, the action falls into a gray area, raising questions about the president’s authority with regard to federal spending traditionally under the purview of Congress.
That has governors scrutinizing the teeth of this gift horse.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said this week that in addition to uncertainty over the authority of the directive, state officials are also concerned about a requirement that each state pony up $100 of an additional $400 weekly unemployment payment included in the executive orders.
Congress can and should resolve this dilemma by reaching agreement on a Congressional bill to extend economic relief and make moot the question of the president’s authority to address the situation through executive order.
Congressional leaders should be embarrassed by their failure to act.
Nero was falsely accused of fiddling while Rome burned; the 2020 Congress inherits that mantle.
