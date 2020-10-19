Quiz: Presidents and presidential elections

The 2020 presidential election, which takes place Nov. 3, will be hotly contested and complicated by the global coronavirus pandemic.

With Election Day fast approaching, and early voting taking place now in a number of states, the quiz below from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the presidency and presidential elections.

1. According to the U.S. Constitution, a president must have lived in the United States for at least how many years in order to serve in the office?

A. 10 years

B. 14 years

C. 20 years

D. Entire life

2. Which U.S. president was never elected to the presidency or vice presidency?

A. George Washington

B. Grover Cleveland

C. William McKinley

D. Gerald Ford

3. In what year did Congress mandate that elections would take place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November?

A. 1815