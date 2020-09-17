Star Parker: Trump brokers a major Mideast deal

Factors determining economic freedom include the effectiveness of law protecting private property, the overall fairness and quality of the court system; size of government and level of taxation; the ease with which businesses can open and operate; and the freedom to trade and invest.

We find that the United Arab Emirates is not just the most economically free of all the Persian Gulf states; it is one of the most economically free countries in the world. It ranks No. 18 out of 180 countries, one down from the United States.

Israel is also among the most economically free countries in the world, ranking No. 26.

Immediately after the UAE stepped up to make peace with Israel, Bahrain followed suit. Bahrain ranks 63rd on the Heritage list, also not bad. It is one above France.

This is a wake-up call for the whole world.

Power, force, hate, destruction: These things lead nowhere except to the perpetuation of human suffering.

Creation, not destruction, is the answer. And this happens when basic rules are respected, starting with law, ownership and private property -- in other words, economic freedom.