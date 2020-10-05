Susan Anderson: A debate without integrity or respect

How can I be silent?

There was a time, not long ago really, when I was frustrated and angry. It’s gone beyond that now.

Too complicated

Totally enraged. Indignant. Completely incredulous that we’ve gotten to this point.

How did the leading parties become so dedicated to their “sides” they don’t see truth? We are not a “red” state, nor a “blue” state. We are a state of intelligent voters.

It’s become complicated. Not just the “party” to which I belong, but how I am being influenced by outside entities. Especially when I am not aware of the impact.

I hate to use the word “foolish” but that’s what comes to mind. Yes, I feel beyond foolish to have been swayed unknowingly.

On Sept. 16, Alabama Public TV aired a show that exposed the ways our minds are hacked to influence our decisions. I encourage you to watch it.

The show emphasizes particularly how Facebook gathers data which is then used by private entities to manipulate our minds.

Social pressure