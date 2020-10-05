Susan Anderson: A debate without integrity or respect

How can I be silent?
There was a time, not long ago really, when I was frustrated and angry. It’s gone beyond that now.
Too complicated
Totally enraged. Indignant. Completely incredulous that we’ve gotten to this point.
How did the leading parties become so dedicated to their “sides” they don’t see truth? We are not a “red” state, nor a “blue” state. We are a state of intelligent voters.
It’s become complicated. Not just the “party” to which I belong, but how I am being influenced by outside entities. Especially when I am not aware of the impact.
I hate to use the word “foolish” but that’s what comes to mind. Yes, I feel beyond foolish to have been swayed unknowingly.
On Sept. 16, Alabama Public TV aired a show that exposed the ways our minds are hacked to influence our decisions. I encourage you to watch it.
The show emphasizes particularly how Facebook gathers data which is then used by private entities to manipulate our minds.
Social pressure
We are unaware this is happening. Social pressure is subtly used, especially by Facebook posts and ads, to convince us to behave and think in particular ways. This happened most recently in the 2016 presidential campaign to make us think favorably about the Republican nominee – while becoming antagonistic toward the other party’s candidate.
No rational decisions were encouraged. Instead, we were influenced and led by emotional decisions, even a gut reaction, without thought. We were bombarded with influential media (and note that we have since been inundated with irrational Twitter posts!).
Consumer marketing, sales tactics, and behavioral science were – and are - methods used to collect data about us. This includes not only Facebook data collection, but data collection by private entities – done legally. This doesn’t even include the meddling by the Russians.
Are you as appalled as I?
A few observations based on record. It is common knowledge that in 2016 the Republican candidate encouraged fighting by attendees during rallies – even promising to pay any resulting legal fees.
Lies, contradictions, conduct unbecoming the leader of the free world, railing against mail-in ballots while he and his family vote by mail, recommending dangerous behavior in response to COVID, contradicting leading scientists - experts in their fields – and in fact contradicting himself - all of these behaviors, if not illegal, are in the least unethical.
I should have known better when he described Senator McCain as a loser because he was captured during the Vietnam War, and when he lost the 2008 Presidential election. McCain was a man beyond honor.
Bring back ethics
Here’s my confession. I didn’t respect that man in 2016, but I didn’t trust the alternative. There were some disturbing revelations, but I justified my decision. A successful businessman, certainly he would bring success to the office.
I didn’t realize until later, looking back, that the man he replaced was the epitome of honor and grace. Integrity and respect were the principles that were obviously lacking in the new man, bringing disgrace to the office. It became obvious that the power party was no longer interested in ethics.
Well, now I am interested in ethics, in bringing honor back to the presidency.
While more aware of outside influences, especially being wary of information I share on Facebook, I’ll take my chances with the new guy who promises dignity.
That’s what I can do to make an intelligent decision.
Susan R. Anderson is a features columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News.
