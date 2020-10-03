Susan Estrich: Don't go blaming Chris Wallace

It is one thing to tell the nine candidates in a primary debate not to interrupt each other and to stick to the time limits, as many moderators have done, and another thing to cut off a ranting man who listens to no one and simply won't stop, especially when that man is the president of the United States.

Can you imagine what Donald Trump would be saying today if moderator Chris Wallace had successfully cut him off during the first presidential debate?

No stopping him

Wallace couldn't stop him, and maybe that's just as well. Debates are not supposed to be exercises in repeating quotes from stump speeches and briefing books. Debates that matter are ones that have moments that really show us who the candidates are.

Most debates have none, frankly. They are mostly boring; both sides claim victory; and the polls don't move.

This debate had 93 such moments.

It may not have told you much about Democratic nominee Joe Biden, except that he maintained his position as an adult, even through calling the president a "clown," but it said almost everything you need to know about Trump.