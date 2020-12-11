WATCH NOW: Humane Society seeks donations, adoptions during holiday season

As a part of their annual Christmas stocking campaign, the Lee County Humane Society seeks donated items for its pets for the month of December.

“The stockings this time of year have been so helpful with people bringing in a donation and wanting to adopt,” Newell said. “It’s so personal to each and every animal here.”

Preferred items of donation for the stockings include toys and treats of any kind.

“We want the pets to have something to take home with them when they get adopted,” Newell said.

New this Christmas are letters to “Santa Paws”, a personal note from each animal housed in the shelter describing themselves, their personality and what they are want for Christmas — a home.

Newell, who joined staff three years ago, says the letter initiative has brought additional exposure to the pets in a time where families looking to adopt must make an appointment.

“The letters to Santa are brand new this year, we thought with everything going on with coronavirus, we were trying to figure out a way to promote our pets more.”

Santa, who will visit the humane society this Saturday to take photos with the pets, is just one of many supporters who have reached out to help the shelter during the holiday season.

“People have been so great about helping these pets out,” Newell said. “They’ve been donating a lot more – usually this is one of our biggest fundraisers – so, it’s been great to watch the community come together.”

All alerted pets are $5 to adopt until Saturday through Bissell Pet Foundation’s national Empty the Shelter campaign. There are 130 totals animals in the shelter: 50 dogs and 80 cats.

Last year, the shelter had 127 adoptions with a 97% live release rate in December, which Newell says is “really high.” As a part of the Home for the Holidays adoption campaign, the shelter is seeking 150 adoptions with a 99% live release rate.

To donate, call the Lee County Humane Society at (334) 821-3222. Apply for adoption online at leecountyhumane.org/adopt. Once you receive an approval email within 48 hours, you can either reply to that email or call the shelter to set up an appointment.