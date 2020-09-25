Another View: The benefits of reading for children are a must

The benefits

of reading

for children

are a must

The Cullman County Library launched its “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” reading program last week, and it’s a program in which every parent of a Pre-K child should be participating.

Reading to children has shown to improve their behavior, vocabulary and set them up for academic success across all subjects.

Reading to babies helps them develop language skills. Studies have shown that reading to infants stimulates areas of the brain associated with visual imagery and language. As you read “Cat in the Hat,” their little brains are connecting words to objects, building their language skills that will prepare them for school.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), one in three American children start kindergarten without the language skills needed to learn to read.

This deficit gets them off to a bad start. “Reading proficiency by the third grade is the most important predictor of high school graduation and career success,” an AAP report states.