Opelika approves alternate school year calendar, new start date Aug 12

The Opelika City Schools will open a bit later than expected next month.

The district’s board of education voted Tuesday to go along with Superintendent Mark Neighbor’s suggestion to start the 2020-21 year Aug. 12, rather than on Aug. 5.

“We’re prepared for the fifth, but with the COVID situation, we feel better about starting on [Aug. 12],” Neighbors said.

The system’s new start date puts it at beginning the school year, around the same time as the Auburn and Lee County school systems.

For fall, the system will observe the Labor Day (Sept. 7) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11) holidays, Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 26 and 27 and Christmas Break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

Holidays observed during the spring will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 and President’s Day on Feb. 15. Spring break will run March 15 -19. The last day of school will be May 20, with high school graduation held on May 21.

Teacher’s will return to school for professional development starting next week. Going into the new school year, Neighbors said he wants the system to focus on establishing and sticking to daily routines before making decisions about extracurricular activities.

“This is a hard thing to pull off, but I think we’re poised to pull it off well,” he said.

In addition to the system’s preparations for the student’s return, 13 new teachers have been hired for elementary schools and some middle school classes. Jeanie Miller, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the system is still looking to fill five more positions for third and fourth grade, and middle school science.