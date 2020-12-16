 Skip to main content
Three-star JUCO cornerback Kamal Hadden signs with Auburn
Auburn has added a talented junior college cornerback to its ranks.

Three-star junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden has signed with Auburn. The River Rouge, Michigan native comes to Auburn after a stint at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

Hadden, who initially signed with Central Michigan out of high school, is considered a consensus three-star recruit by Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN.

Kamal Hadden

Hometown: River Rouge, MI

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

