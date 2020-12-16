Three-star JUCO cornerback Kamal Hadden signs with Auburn

Auburn has added a talented junior college cornerback to its ranks.
Three-star junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden has signed with Auburn. The River Rouge, Michigan native comes to Auburn after a stint at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.
Hadden, who initially signed with Central Michigan out of high school, is considered a consensus three-star recruit by Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN.
Kamal Hadden
Hometown: River Rouge, MI
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐
