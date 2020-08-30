Auburn actors and characters who give quarantine TV a hometown feel

Bo Jackson met Superman once.
That’s an epic encounter almost too big for the small screen.
But it happened, at least through the magic of television — and while it doesn’t seem like there’s much of anything that epic going on anymore with folks staying home and limiting contact amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are more binge-worthy TV shows than ever available at a viewer’s fingertips, ready to stream right into the living room.
And some of them have a way of hitting even closer to home, with appearances like from Jackson and other Auburn-related stars.
Here’s a list of actors, actresses and characters with Auburn ties who are all now streaming on small-screen series, and who could bring a hometown feel to an area viewer’s quarantine TV rotation.
Bo Jackson in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Auburn’s version of Superman, Jackson, crossed paths with everyone else’s version, the actual Clark Kent character, back during this show’s first season in 1994. Jackson shows up Kent on the basketball court during his cameo in the episode The Rival. It’s the Loveliest Village vs. Smallville until Kent, played by Dean Cain, resorts to using his superpowers to slow Jackson down, flying in the air to block a shot.
It’s definitely goaltending, but even Jackson concedes that it’s a pretty remarkable athletic feat.
Jackson’s cameo comes on episode 17 of the show’s first season, originally aired Feb. 24, 1994.
» Streaming on: DC Universe
Eugene Sledge in The Pacific
Joseph Mazzello plays U.S. Marine and Auburn University graduate ‘E.B.’ Sledge in HBO’s hit mini-series from 2010, The Pacific. Sledge is a central character for the series, which was based partly on his 1981 memoir.
After World War II, Sledge earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn in 1949 then earned a master’s from Auburn in 1955.
Sledge’s efforts during the war are depicted in the series. In the 10th and final episode, Auburn is actually seen — as it was then known as Alabama Polytechnic Institute — in a scene showing Sledge registering for classes after his return.
» Streaming on: HBO NOW
Octavia Spencer in Self Made
Spencer’s success as an actress has been well documented since she won an Oscar — and so has her outspoken support for her alma mater, Auburn University.
And even though she’s made her fame in movies, she’s found herself picking up starring roles in binge-worthy small-screen series now too.
Her new Netflix mini-series Self Made spans four episodes and just hit the streaming service in March. She stars as Madam C.J. Walker, a turn-of-the-century entrepreneur the show touts as America’s first black and female self-made millionaire.
Spencer is from Montgomery and she graduated from Auburn in 1994.
» Streaming on: Netflix
Glenn Howerton in A.P. Bio
Howerton’s connections to the Auburn area are a little looser, but the star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is originally from Montgomery and is an outspoken AU sports fan.
He went to support Auburn football the last time the Tigers played out his way in Los Angeles, at the Rose Bowl in the national championship game at the end of the 2013 season.
While co-starring in Always Sunny, Howerton has taken up the lead role in A.P. Bio, which premiered in 2018 on NBC and is set to continue on the network’s upcoming streaming service Peacock. The show has run two seasons with a third in production.
» Streaming on: Hulu, NBC, YouTubeTV
Beach Head in G.I. Joe
Mainstream fiction hardly ever seems to find its way to the quiet Auburn-Opelika area, but the rocking and patriotic cartoon G.I. Joe did way back in the 1980’s.
The line’s character Beach Head has Auburn listed as his hometown, and he is featured prominently in the second season of the cartoon series which originally aired in 1989.
The original cardback for the original Beach Head figure released back in 1986 says he’s from “Auburn, Alabama” and that he spent part of his training in nearby Fort Benning. He later appeared in the cartoon based on the toys.
» Streaming on: Tubi
Bethany DeZelle in Stranger Things and Ozark
This Auburn University graduate has made it onto two Netflix hits now, having taken on roles on both Stranger Things and Ozark.
She’s joined a growing group of AU grads who have made it in show business. Michael O’Neill has a long list of credits as an actor and Kate Higgins is seemingly everywhere in voice acting.
O’Neill and DeZelle have actually both worked on NBC’s new show Council of Dads.
» Streaming on: Netflix
