Auburn actors and characters who give quarantine TV a hometown feel

Bo Jackson met Superman once.

That’s an epic encounter almost too big for the small screen.

But it happened, at least through the magic of television — and while it doesn’t seem like there’s much of anything that epic going on anymore with folks staying home and limiting contact amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are more binge-worthy TV shows than ever available at a viewer’s fingertips, ready to stream right into the living room.

And some of them have a way of hitting even closer to home, with appearances like from Jackson and other Auburn-related stars.

Here’s a list of actors, actresses and characters with Auburn ties who are all now streaming on small-screen series, and who could bring a hometown feel to an area viewer’s quarantine TV rotation.

Bo Jackson in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Auburn’s version of Superman, Jackson, crossed paths with everyone else’s version, the actual Clark Kent character, back during this show’s first season in 1994. Jackson shows up Kent on the basketball court during his cameo in the episode The Rival. It’s the Loveliest Village vs. Smallville until Kent, played by Dean Cain, resorts to using his superpowers to slow Jackson down, flying in the air to block a shot.

It’s definitely goaltending, but even Jackson concedes that it’s a pretty remarkable athletic feat.

Jackson’s cameo comes on episode 17 of the show’s first season, originally aired Feb. 24, 1994.

» Streaming on: DC Universe