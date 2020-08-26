Filush-Glaze: To My Readers: Love and appreciation

As I sit here writing this beautiful and blessed Sunday morning, I feel compelled to say “thank you” to all of the amazing people who have followed this column over the years. Please understand that you are greatly appreciated.
Because of you and your dedication, I have been allowed to address a myriad of subjects over these past six years that tackle intimate and often uncomfortable subjects. When this column first started, I was informed that “maybe it only needed to be in the paper once or twice a month,” an opportunity I graciously accepted just so I could get my foot in the door. But, due to reader response, it didn’t take any time for the editor to let me know that I now had the “green light” to write weekly.
What the paper had discovered is that even though grief is uncomfortable and difficult to talk about, people needed to read about it. Death has never been an easy topic, and yet we are faced with situations every day of our lives that bring grief and loss to the forefront of our minds.
We may be really good at avoiding things, but the last time I checked, there hasn’t been a single person in the world that has been able to escape death. In fact, it is a part of living, and if we are able to voice our feelings about it or share our experiences with others, the healing process begins to develop and thus showers rays of hope upon our individual bereavement journey.
Because of your support and your feedback, I have never been dissuaded from writing about grief. Instead, every week, the paper has kept their commitment to the community, understanding that there are subscribers out there that could truly benefit from knowing that they are not alone.
The amount of widows and widowers I have had contact with since the start of COVID-19 has increased tremendously because not only have they lost a loved one, but they are also having to suffer through grief without the physical presence of close family and friends, and/or their church communities due to social distancing. Can you imagine how extremely difficult that must be?
For those of you currently experiencing it, you definitely know the emotional challenges this presents. But for those whose lives have not directly been impacted, maybe reading this column today will give you the incentive to reach out and check on those who are currently grieving.
You see, this is what I love about this column - it gives us an opportunity to look at things from a different perspective and perhaps make a difference not only for ourselves but for the lives of others as well.
I love hearing from you, people from the community that I have never met but whom I feel “closeness” due to sharing the need to hold discussions and provide support for one another. I cannot express the amount of gratitude that I hold for those who seek comfort from these weekly columns. You inspire my words. You lift me up in your healing, and you continue to give me reasons to provide a safe place for us all to gather within this space.
Please never hesitate to reach out and ask questions or ask me to address certain topics that need to be addressed. Your encouragement means the world to me, and I just thought that you should know it. Peace and grace to you all.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC.
