Auburn flips three-star cornerback Armani Diamond in early signing period

Louisiana Tech cornerback commit Armani Diamond is instead headed to Auburn.

Diamond signed with the Tigers on Wednesday after picking up a late offer from the team. The Blount High School standout becomes Auburn’s second in-state signee in the 2021 class behind teammate Lee Hunter.

Diamond is considered an under-the-radar prospect who wowed at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game this week. The Eight Mile native is a consensus three-star recruit per Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN.

Armani Diamond

Hometown: Eight Mile, AL

Height: 5-11

Weight: 171

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐