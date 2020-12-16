Auburn flips three-star cornerback Armani Diamond in early signing period

Louisiana Tech cornerback commit Armani Diamond is instead headed to Auburn.
Diamond signed with the Tigers on Wednesday after picking up a late offer from the team. The Blount High School standout becomes Auburn’s second in-state signee in the 2021 class behind teammate Lee Hunter.
Diamond is considered an under-the-radar prospect who wowed at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game this week. The Eight Mile native is a consensus three-star recruit per Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN.
Armani Diamond
Hometown: Eight Mile, AL
Height: 5-11
Weight: 171
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!