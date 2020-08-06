Auburn football ranked No. 11 in first coaches poll

The Auburn football team has been ranked No. 11 nationally in the new Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday as conferences continue to patch together plans to try to play this fall.

Rivals Alabama, Georgia and LSU are all in the top five, at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Clemson is No. 1 and Ohio State is No. 2.

Six SEC teams total made the top 25. Florida is No. 8 and Texas A&M is No. 13.

The SEC is currently planning to play a 10-game conference-only schedule amid the coronavirus crisis starting Sept. 26, in a bid to make up lost money-making opportunities through television rights. The league has targeted Aug. 17 as its first day of football practice. That day also marks the scheduled first day of the fall semester at Auburn.

The SEC has not yet announced what the games would be on that 10-game schedule. Auburn was originally scheduled to play eight SEC games this fall, but would add two more on this schedule.

The SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC are all scrambling to keep mitigated plans to play in place, after the conferences already slashed most non-conference games and as cancelations sweep through college sports. The NCAA’s Division II and Division III canceled championship events for the fall this week. The SEC has already postponed all play through the month of August, affecting volleyball and soccer at Auburn.

See the full Aug. 6 coaches poll below: