Auburn men's golf wins Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

VESTAVIA HILLS – Auburn saved its best for last as it won in a playoff to earn the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate title Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Georgia and Vanderbilt in the three-team playoff on the 18th hole at the par-70 Old Overton Club.
“Our guys were clutch,” head coach Nick Clinard said. “They hit some beautiful shots on the playoff hole. That’s a 500-yard par-4 and we’re back there hitting driver, 4 irons and 5 irons.
“Wells [Padgett] hit a hybrid on his second shot that landed about six feet away from the pin and he got a birdie. Just a huge birdie. They guys were clutch. They just out-ball-struck Georgia and Vanderbilt at the end.”
Auburn ended the tournament at 19-under (273-272-276--821) and had all five golfers inside the top 30 and at even par or better to close out the annual event.
Graysen Huff and Jovan Rebula led the way for the Tigers, each notching top-10 finishes individually. Huff capped his three-round tournament at 7-under (65-69-69--203) and tied for sixth, while Rebula was two shots back at 5-under (69-67-69--205) and tied for 10th.
The duo racked up eight birdies, including five on the front nine, in their final circuits of the week.
Alex Vogelsong finished 15th at 3-under (70-67-70--207) with four birdies in the third round. The highlight of the day for the sophomore came when he notched an eagle on the 448-yard, par-4 13th hole.
Not far behind, J.M. Butler produced another top-20 finish as he tied for 19th at 1-under (72-69-68--209). The freshman also had four birdies and added 12 pars Tuesday.
Wells Padgett tied for 29th overall at even par (69-70-71--210), rounding out the Auburn contingent.
With the trophy, the Tigers close out the fall having won a team title for the 12th consecutive season with Clinard at the helm, extending the program record.
“It’s been a work in progress, but I’m just really proud of the guys to come out here and compete in the best conference in the country get a win,” Clinard added. “They were very motivated to make a statement that they are one of the best teams in the country, and they came out and did it.”
Team Scores
T-1. Auburn: -19 (273-272-276--821)
T-1. Georgia: -19 (265-279-277--821)
T-1. Vanderbilt: -19 (270-272-279--821)
4. Tennessee: -11 (274-277-278--829)
5. Ole Miss: -6 (279-281-274--834)
6. Arkansas: -3 (280-280-277--837)
7. South Carolina: -2 (279-274-285--838)
8. Texas A&M: +1 (282-280-279--841)
9. Mississippi State: +2 (278-276-288--842)
10. Florida: +6 (280-281-285--846)
11. Missouri: +10 (281-285-284--850)
12. Alabama: +11 (276-287-288--851)
13. LSU: +26 (283-292-283--865)
14. Kentucky: +25 (283-287-296--866)
Auburn Individuals
T-6. Graysen Huff: -7 (65-69-69--203)
T-10. Jovan Rebula: -5 (69-67-69--205)
15. Alex Vogelsong: -3 (70-67-70--207)
T-19. J.M. Butler: -1 (72-69-68--209)
T-29. Wells Padgett: E (69-70-71--210)
Cody Voga is a member of the AU athletics staff.
