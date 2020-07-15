You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Auburn receiver Zach Farrar enters transfer portal
0 comments
AU Football

Auburn receiver Zach Farrar enters transfer portal

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Auburn vs Mississippi State

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Zach Farrar (14) during the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn wide receiver Zach Farrar has entered the transfer portal, seeking another place to play.

Farrar played in a reserve role for Auburn last season, catching three passes. He transferred to Auburn as a graduate transfer from Youngstown State. Transferring to a new school would put him on the fifth team of his college career. He signed with Oklahoma before going through Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to get to Youngstown State, then Auburn.

Two of his catches in 2019 were touchdown receptions from Cord Sandberg against Samford.

A player putting his name in the transfer portal allows other teams to contact the player and recruit them. The news Farrar’s name entered the portal was reported Wednesday by Justin Ferguson of The Lunch Break radio show on ESPN 106.7.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News