Auburn receiver Zach Farrar enters transfer portal

Auburn wide receiver Zach Farrar has entered the transfer portal, seeking another place to play.

Farrar played in a reserve role for Auburn last season, catching three passes. He transferred to Auburn as a graduate transfer from Youngstown State. Transferring to a new school would put him on the fifth team of his college career. He signed with Oklahoma before going through Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to get to Youngstown State, then Auburn.

Two of his catches in 2019 were touchdown receptions from Cord Sandberg against Samford.

A player putting his name in the transfer portal allows other teams to contact the player and recruit them. The news Farrar’s name entered the portal was reported Wednesday by Justin Ferguson of The Lunch Break radio show on ESPN 106.7.