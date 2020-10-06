 Skip to main content
Auburn soccer game rescheduled for Tuesday
  • Updated
AU soccer

Views during soccer practice at Auburn Soccer Complex. 

 Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

The soccer matchup between Auburn and Ole Miss originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Southeastern Conference office announced Tuesday.

Kickoff at the Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 4 p.m. CT. The contest will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The Tigers have had two straight matches postponed due to COVID-19 and are working on rescheduling those trips to Texas A&M and LSU. Next Tuesday will mark the team’s first game since the season opener on Friday, Sept. 18.

