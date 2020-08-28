Central-Phenix City falls to Eufaula in thriller

EUFAULA — Rah Rah Thomas would have made the state health director proud as he socially separated from a Central-Phenix City defender nicely, hauling in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hess Horne with 1:50 remaining Friday night as Eufaula stunned the annual power Red Devils, 38-36, at Tiger Stadium.
The victory moves Ed Rigby‘s Tigers to 2-0 on the season while Patrick Nix dropped to 0-2 in his debut season at Central.
Central only led for 50 seconds the entire night after taking a 36-32 lead with 2:40 remaining.
The Tigers scored first with 1:41 left in the opening frame when Horne broke out of a pack on a quarterback sneak from 11 yards out.
Horne found Jay Townsend on a 24-yard touchdown across the middle, and Jamarion Lewis’ two-point run made it 14-0 with 8:10 left in the half.
Central cut the deficit to 14-7 at the half on a 43-yard run by Joseph McKay.
The Red Devils tied the game at 14-14 just four plays into the second half, but Eufaula scored two times within four plays later in the period.
First, Eufaula got a 1-yard TD run from Horne, then the Tigers got a 42-yard interception return by Keith Bain for a 26-14 lead with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
McKay’s 18-yard score made it 26-21 with 1:11 left in the third.
Horne found Thomas on a sliding catch from 12 yards out with 10:06 remaining and a 32-21 Eufaula lead.
Central rallied, first on a fourth-down, 10-yard TD pass from Caleb Nix to Jackson Meeks and then on a 3-yard run by Isaiah Biggs with 2:40 left.
After two plays netted just 4 yards for Eufaula, Horne placed a perfect pass down the left side line for a runaway Thomas, hitting him in stride at the Eufaula 41 and he ran untouched the rest of the way for a 38-36 lead with 1:50 left.
Central began its final drive at its own 44 and reached the Tigers’ 36 after a 22-yard scramble by Nix.
Offsetting interference penalties were followed by four consecutive incompletions by Nix as Eufaula captured one of its biggest wins in school history over the 7A Red Devils.
Horne finished 19-of-32 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas hailed in six of those passes for 151 yards.
The Tigers amassed 374 yards and 20 first downs. Central managed 346 yards and 13 first downs.
Central plays at Smiths Station on Friday to open region play. Eufaula, meanwhile, plays former Class 7A Lee of Montgomery Thursday night at Cramton Bowl.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!