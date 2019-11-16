Comeback falls short -- Auburn falls to No. 4 Georgia -- Bama loses Tua for rest of season

It was a tough Saturday for both teams headed to the upcoming Iron Bowl in two weeks.

Auburn lost a tough rivalry game in which its troublesome offense struggled to find the scoreboard until an exciting, final-quarter comeback attempt, while Alabama lost its star quarterback for the rest of the season and possible traction in its bid to make the playoffs.

Auburn fell 21-14 to Georgia in the South’s Oldest Rivalry, despite a heroic attempt by the Tigers to overcome a three-touchdown deficit.

Auburn was in danger of suffering its first home shutout since 2012, when it was Georgia who blanked the Tigers 38-0. A frustrated home crowd of 87,451 at Auburn’s sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium watched the visiting Bulldogs hold Auburn scoreless through the first three quarters and until 10:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Veteran Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm passed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Auburn freshman Bo Nix tossed the ball 50 times, completing 30 of them (fourth most in Auburn history, done twice now by Nix including the Ole Miss game) for 245 yards and one touchdown.