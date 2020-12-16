Former Auburn defensive back Matthew Hill signs with South Florida

While Wednesday was a chance for Auburn to learn the new faces joining the program, the Tigers also found out where a departing player is headed next.

Former Auburn defensive back Matthew Hill signed with South Florida. Hill, who is listed as a safety for the Bulls, signed with the Tigers as a wide receiver before moving to the defensive side of the ball prior to the 2020 season.

He played in three games for the Tigers this fall but did not record any statistics and has not appeared in the team’s last five games.

Hill came to Auburn as a four-star recruit as part of the 2018 class. He played in four games at wide receiver as a true freshman in 2018 – which allowed him to redshirt – and then in 13 games during the 2019 season. During his time at receiver, Hill had eight receptions for 46 yards and four carries for 30 yards.